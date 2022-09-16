Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal

Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal

Secures $300m of work in two months.

Transport for NSW will pay Datacom nearly $175 million to provide "managed workplace services" through to August 2027, its second major win there in two months.

In July, Datacom displaced DXC Technology as Transport for NSW’s network provider in a $119.4 million deal.

It will now also receive $174.9 million to provide “managed workplace services”, meeting "ongoing and future requirements of workplace transformation activities by providing IT service desk" services, according to a tender notice.

That means Datacom has secured close to $300 million of work from Transport in consecutive months.

In a statement, Datacom told iTnews the managed workplace services contract reaches across four agences: TfNSW, Sydney Trains, Sydney Metro, and NSW Trains.

The contract covers 600 sites and more than 30,000 users and devices.

“The agreement with Datacom covers the provision of a suite of services for the management of TfNSW’s end user, service desk and workplace environment to meet the ongoing and future activities”, Datacom's spokesperson said.

“Transport for NSW has identified a significant opportunity to transform their workplace ecosystem,” Datacom Australia's managing director Alexandra Coates said.

“Together with our Datacom team, we will help deliver this transformation and create the foundation for a more secure, open, and digitally enabled transport system."

Datacom is fast becoming a key provider for TfNSW.

Other major providers to Transport include NEC, which secured a contract in 2015 for end user computing that’s since ballooned from $134 million to nearly $341 million; IBM for infrastructure services; and Optus and Telstra for telecommunications.

