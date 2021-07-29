TPG Telecom to upgrade Sydney-Guam submarine cable

TPG Telecom is set to upgrade its PPC-1 submarine cable that runs between Sydney and Guam, boosting the data capacity of the cable by 50 percent.

In a statement, TPG Telecom said it would use ICE6 800G technology by Infinera for the upgrade.

“The project will boost data capacity on this key internet backbone link by 50 percent, from 8 terabits per second currently to 12 terabits per second,” the telco said.

“Enabling direct connectivity to key Sydney points of presence (POPs) is [also] part of this upgrade, delivering seamless connections for TPG Telecom customers beyond the landing station,” which is in Cromer on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

TPG Telecom’s executive general manager for mobile and fixed networks Barry Kezik said the capacity boost was needed to keep pace with “booming demand for cloud computing and video streaming.”

He added that TPG Telecom had received the necessary regulatory approvals to modify the PPC-1 assets.

The upgrade works are expected to be completed this year.

PPC-1 has two fibre pairs spanning approximately 7000 kilometers, with 78 repeaters spaced approximately 92 kilometres apart.

The submarine cable is a major gateway for North America and other Asia Pacific destinations.

It was originally built by Pipe Networks, which was acquired by TPG back in 2010.