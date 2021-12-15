TPG Telecom to replace Internode-built free wi-fi network in Adelaide

TPG Telecom will replace the Internode built-and-operated free wi-fi network in Adelaide after winning a $4.8 million contract.

Internode - which is now a TPG Telecom sub-brand - originally won the deal to provide the wi-fi network back in 2013. The network was switched on in June 2014.

TPG Telecom said it would replace the backhaul for the wi-fi network, moving from the “current mix of mesh-wireless, fibre and copper-based technology [to] a full fibre optic network.”

The fibre comes from the Ten Gigabit Adelaide network that TPG Telecom built for the city.

Funding for the upgrade comes out of the $699 million ‘Adelaide City Deal’, a 10-year infrastructure agreement by federal, state and local governments.

TPG Telecom will start deploying the new network early next year and will operate it for an initial five-year period.