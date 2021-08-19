TPG Telecom looks to expand retail reach of its FTTB network

By on
TPG Telecom looks to expand retail reach of its FTTB network

Via a new wholesale deal with Uniti Group.

TPG Telecom has fresh growth ambitions for its fibre-to-the-basement network, signing a wholesale agreement with Uniti Group that could see as many as 40 new retailers start selling plans on the network.

The FTTB network connects over 240,000 premises in high-density apartment buildings in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and other metro areas, and offers speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

The wholesale deal with Uniti Group will make TPG’s FTTB network available to many more internet retailers, opening the door to fresh growth of the customer base.

As its a wholesale agreement, however, it's not a done deal that retailers who buy services via Uniti will all start to resell TPG FTTB.

TPG Telecom’s group executive for wholesale Dan Lloyd said in a statement that the agreement "should make the FTTB footprint available to Uniti’s 40 retail service providers (RSPs)."

He positioned the network as a “high-speed, simple, lower-cost NBN alternative”.

Lloyd also said it was “CVC-free”, a reference to the unpopular variable bandwidth charge levied by NBN Co on its services that makes costs hard to predict and margins thin.

The agreement with Uniti opens the door to “a large number of retail service providers” potentially starting to offer services over the TPG FTTB network.

Uniti Group is the first wholesaler to strike an access deal for the TPG FTTB network.

Previously, other retailers like Exetel have sold plans over the TPG FTTB network, in addition to plans marketed through TPG’s own stable of retail brands.

TPG originally rolled out the FTTB network to compete with NBN Co but was thwarted by government regulations that forced it to scale back on its ambitions.

The telco recently - unsuccessfully - sought to have some regulations wound back, which may have allowed it to resume fibre deployment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fttb telco telco/isp tpg telecom uniti

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth
JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use

JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use
How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW

How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW
CBA to send 100 roles including from its technology operations offshore

CBA to send 100 roles including from its technology operations offshore

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?