Telstra's NSW users suffer internet problems

By on
DNS failure outed as cause.

Telstra suffered a domain name server (DNS) outage in NSW with a wide range of users reporting connectivity issues beginning around 5am.

Internet users flooded the telco’s support services and social media channels seeking information on the outage.

Users reported technical resolution by switching to Google DNS. 

“Some customers in New South Wales may be experiencing an issue connecting to their broadband and NBN services," a Telstra spokesperson told iTnews.

"We are working to fix this ASAP and apologise for any inconvenience.“

The telco suffered similar DNS problems last year, when a software update to a name server caused an outage that affected some 370,000 people.

It is understood today's issue affected a far smaller subset of Telstra's user base.

Update, 9.57am: Telstra said the DNS issue has been resolved.

Tags:
broadband connectivity dns nsw outage telco telco/isp telstra

