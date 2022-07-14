Telstra's Fetch TV acquisition cleared by ACCC

By on
Telstra's Fetch TV acquisition cleared by ACCC

Number of alternatives remain available.

Telstra’s proposed acquisition of a controlling 51.4 percent stake in Fetch TV is set to go ahead, with the ACCC deciding not to oppose the deal.

ACCC commissioner Liza Carver said that Fetch TV "does not appear to be critical or a ‘must have’ aspect for Telstra’s retail broadband competitors to offer consumers a competitive retail broadband service.”

“With this in mind, it is unlikely the proposed transaction would lead to Telstra foreclosing rival broadband providers,” Carver said, even though Optus has paused offering new Fetch TV services to broadband customers.

“Less than 10 percent of retail broadband customers in Australia acquire Fetch TV services from their retailer and there are a growing number of ways in which consumers access and consume entertainment content, including through smart TVs without the use of a set-top-box,” Carver said.

The regulator noted that there remains a host of other technologies and services, including smart TVs and devices like the Amazon Firestick, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, and gaming consoles.

“While Telstra is the largest broadband retailer in Australia, we have carefully examined the facts and circumstances of this acquisition as well as changes in the way consumers access entertainment.

"We have concluded that this acquisition is unlikely to result in a substantial lessening of competition,” Carver said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccacquisitionaustralian competition and consumer commissionfetch tvoptussmart tvtelcotelco/isptelevisiontelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul
Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles

Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles
Coles hires more new heads of technology

Coles hires more new heads of technology
Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Digital Nation

Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?