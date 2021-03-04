Telstra to wholesale eSIM activations to MVNOs

By on
Telstra to wholesale eSIM activations to MVNOs

No 5G access yet.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) on Telstra's network will be able to activate eSIMs for their customers over the coming few months as the feature goes live, the telco said.

Embedded subscriber identification modules (eSIMs) are fixed electronic circuits in mobile devices and machine-to-machine applications that are functionally identical to SIM cards that can be programmed to onboard subscribers to different providers and plans.

This allows customers to use two numbers on one phone, by swapping between the SIM card and an activated eSIM.

eSIMs also let telco subscribers use smartwatches independently of the smartphones they're connected to.

A Telstra spokesperson told iTnews that similarly to SIM cards, the wholesale eSIMs will be available on the telco's 3G and 4G networks, which have a claimed 98.8 percent coverage of Australia's population.

Customers activate eSIMs by scanning a QR code that downloads a profile to the device, which makes the process very simple and much more immediate, Telstra's wholesale segment and sales executive Glenn Osborne said.

Apart from newer smartphones, M2M devices, and the latest generation of smartwatches, Apple iPads also offer eSIM support at additional cost.

Tesla electric vehicles use eSIMs for their in-car connectivity, and Telstra said some analysts predict nine out of ten handsets will have the embedded subscriber authentication electronics by 2025.

Telstra currently has nine MVNOs using its network, including ALDI, Woolworths Mobile and Pennytel.

However, Telstra lost some big-brand MVNOs this year to competitor Optus who is wholesaling access to its 5G service as well as 4G.

Aussie Broadband announced in February that it is moving its 19,000 mobile customers to Optus, which provides access to 4G and 5G networks.

Macquarie Telecom is also set to drop off Telstra's network by signing a multi-year wholesale deal worth $34 million with Optus that gives the business-focused telco access to 5G service for its subscribers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
3g 4g aussie broadband esim mobile optus telco telco/isp telstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training

Events

Most Read Articles

TPG Telecom to start enticing NBN customers to move

TPG Telecom to start enticing NBN customers to move
CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR

CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR
Infosys scores another $40m for Centrelink payments engine build

Infosys scores another $40m for Centrelink payments engine build
NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul

NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?