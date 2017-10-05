Telstra to combat NBN Co's move into public safety

Telstra has revealed plans to build and test a “data exchange” for emergency services as part of a wider bid to build its presence in public safety over the next three years.

The data exchange is understood to be a joint project involving Telstra’s new CTO, Hakan Eriksson.

However, little is known about the nature of the data to be exchanged, nor whether any public safety agencies have signed on to participate in a proof-of-concept that the telco is planning to undertake.

A Telstra spokesperson declined to comment on the project, saying it was “too early” to provide details.

What is known is that the project forms part of a renewed attempt by Telstra to build a lucrative business in the public safety vertical.

It’s perhaps no coincidence that Telstra’s move comes less than two months after NBN Co declared a surprise interest in building a business of its own around emergency services and disaster relief.

NBN Co’s move into the space is another example of the company’s increasing scope creep and encroachment into markets that had typically been served by private sector telcos.

One of those likely to be impacted is Telstra, whose LTE Advanced Network for Emergency Services (LANES) product has been heavily marketed for emergency and high-security applications.

Telstra is now taking steps to combat NBN Co’s looming threat, creating a new lead role to develop the public safety portfolio.

The portfolio leader will be tasked with developing a “three-year strategy for public safety at Telstra, considering current product roadmap investments, working closely... to understand Telstra’s Industry vision and understanding new technologies and partnerships in the public safety industry”.

They are also to be tasked with achieving “growth ambitions” of Telstra to play in “white space” wireless communications.

White space commonly refers to frequencies set aside for broadcast TV but that are currently unused, though it could also be spectral allocations currently unused by their owners.

It is possible for telcos to use that space instead for wireless broadband services.

Telstra talked up that possibility back in 2011 though it was unclear what progress the telco had made since.