Telstra reveals 20x call volume increase to govt call centres

Telstra is working to improve interconnection, capacity and routing of voice calls as its networks are hammered by large increases in call volumes.

Telstra said in a statement that mobile call volumes “on certain routes and geographies are up by more than 50 percent”.

In addition, it said, “specific numbers to Government call centres are experiencing three times the call volumes compared to last week, and over 20 times the normal call volume.”

“As a result, we’re seeing congestion impacting a small proportion (3-4 per cent) of calls on our mobile network, with most of the congestion being driven by the high number of calls to Government 13 and 1800 numbers,” the telco said.

“There is no impact on data as yet.”

Telstra said it is working with Optus “to fast-track upgrades to our interconnection capabilities which is contributing to this congestion”.

“We are continuing to push for a resolution urgently with them,” Telstra said.

“Yesterday we [also] made significant improvements to capacity and call routing on our network, which has allowed us to manage the significantly higher call volumes.”

Optus said in a statement of its own that “as Australians move to working from home and connect with each other digitally instead of face-to-face, we are expecting unprecedented growth in traffic on our networks.”

However, it said its networks “are currently performing well” and that engineers were “working tirelessly to increase capacity across both our mobile and fixed networks” in anticipation.

“We will keep you updated as we continue to boost our networks, but also ask that our customers are patient if they experience any network issues or some slowness – please be assured that we are onto it and doing everything we can,” Optus said.

Similar voice congestion is being seen in New Zealand which is subject to similar lockdown and work-from-home arrangements.