Telstra makes wi-fi free at 3000 payphones

Telstra is making wi-fi free at 3000 payphones from today and intends to upgrade its entire network of phones to support free wi-fi “over the coming years”.

Group executive for consumer and small business Michael Ackland said the move built on an earlier one that made standard calls and SMS free from payphones in August last year.

Ackland said a priority under the initiative was for Telstra to provide enhanced power resilience and wi-fi capability for 1000 payphones in disaster-prone regional areas.

The telco said almost 19 million free calls have been made from Telstra payphones in the past year, including “more than 250,000 calls made to critical services like Triple Zero (000) and Lifeline.”

“Centrelink was the most dialled service from payphones in the past year,” it said.