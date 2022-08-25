Telstra makes wi-fi free at 3000 payphones

By on
Telstra makes wi-fi free at 3000 payphones

Whole network to eventually be enabled.

Telstra is making wi-fi free at 3000 payphones from today and intends to upgrade its entire network of phones to support free wi-fi “over the coming years”.

Group executive for consumer and small business Michael Ackland said the move built on an earlier one that made standard calls and SMS free from payphones in August last year.

Ackland said a priority under the initiative was for Telstra to provide enhanced power resilience and wi-fi capability for 1000 payphones in disaster-prone regional areas. 

The telco said almost 19 million free calls have been made from Telstra payphones in the past year, including “more than 250,000 calls made to critical services like Triple Zero (000) and Lifeline.”

“Centrelink was the most dialled service from payphones in the past year,” it said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
payphonetelco/isptelstrawifi

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating
Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Government re-launches cyber security strategy
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Digital Nation

Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?