Telstra losing transformation executive

By on
Telstra losing transformation executive
Alex Badenoch.

T22 leader to exit next month.

Telstra’s group executive for transformation, communications and people Alex Badenoch is leaving the carrier.

Her last day with Telstra will be December 23.

Badenoch has been with Telstra for 12 years, including six years in her current role.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange [pdf], CEO Vicky Brady said Badenoch chose to time her departure to follow the completion of the carrier’s T22 strategy and CEO transition.

“Alex was instrumental in the success of our T22 strategy and positioning Telstra as a leader in ways of working, as well as navigating the complexity of the Covid pandemic," Brady said.

“Apart from her role in leading Telstra’s T22 strategy, Alex was also responsible for delivering our Pillar 3 commitments, which transformed the way we work at Telstra.

"This was an enormous program of work and included shifting over 17,000 people to work in agile across the company.

“Through our Pillar 3 initiatives we have seen a significant uplift in our employee engagement."

Brady also highlighted the importance of Badenoch’s work in helping Telstra mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 on its business, including the carrier’s decision to move as many people as possible to work from home, developing policies and processes to keep staff safe, and maturing its flexible work practices.

In 2020, Badenoch made the decision to use AI to help vet 19,000 applicants for 1000 temporary jobs.

Recruitment for her successor will begin immediately, Brady said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
alex badenochtelco/isptelstratraining & developmentvicky brady

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ to remodel engineering career paths around domain 'mastery'

ANZ to remodel engineering career paths around domain 'mastery'
Telstra losing transformation executive

Telstra losing transformation executive
Intrepid Travel appoints CTO to lead digital transformation

Intrepid Travel appoints CTO to lead digital transformation
Tyro hunts for new CISO

Tyro hunts for new CISO

Digital Nation

Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?