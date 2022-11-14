Telstra losing transformation executive

Telstra’s group executive for transformation, communications and people Alex Badenoch is leaving the carrier.

Her last day with Telstra will be December 23.

Badenoch has been with Telstra for 12 years, including six years in her current role.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange [pdf], CEO Vicky Brady said Badenoch chose to time her departure to follow the completion of the carrier’s T22 strategy and CEO transition.

“Alex was instrumental in the success of our T22 strategy and positioning Telstra as a leader in ways of working, as well as navigating the complexity of the Covid pandemic," Brady said.

“Apart from her role in leading Telstra’s T22 strategy, Alex was also responsible for delivering our Pillar 3 commitments, which transformed the way we work at Telstra.

"This was an enormous program of work and included shifting over 17,000 people to work in agile across the company.

“Through our Pillar 3 initiatives we have seen a significant uplift in our employee engagement."

Brady also highlighted the importance of Badenoch’s work in helping Telstra mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 on its business, including the carrier’s decision to move as many people as possible to work from home, developing policies and processes to keep staff safe, and maturing its flexible work practices.

In 2020, Badenoch made the decision to use AI to help vet 19,000 applicants for 1000 temporary jobs.

Recruitment for her successor will begin immediately, Brady said.