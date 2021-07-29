Telstra InfraCo starts offering data centre floorspace

By on
Telstra InfraCo starts offering data centre floorspace

Launches with 10,000sqm across two ex-Telstra only sites.

Telstra InfraCo has repurposed two former internal-only data centres owned by the telco as “carrier neutral” facilities, bringing around 10,000 square metres of floor space into the market.

The telco said the two 10mW data centres, in Sydney and Melbourne, would support customer requirements from one to 50-plus racks, and up to 30kW per rack.

The floorspace is targeted at “network operators and service providers, such as global carriers, internet service providers and over the top providers, to connect out to their business locations, facilities and other data centre operators,” InfraCo’s exchanges and infrastructure executive Rachel Johnson-Kelly said in a statement.

She added that InfraCo planned to “expand the availability and use cases of data centres across the nation into another seven existing data centre sites based on demand beyond [the] initial launch metro locations.”

The facilities were formerly used exclusively by Telstra to host its own IT and network equipment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud data center data centre infraco networking telco/isp telstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA
Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers

Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers
CBA takes 25 percent stake in two NBN retail service providers

CBA takes 25 percent stake in two NBN retail service providers
Toll Group starts to scale out intelligent automation

Toll Group starts to scale out intelligent automation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?