Telstra expands wholesale APIs to diagnostics, support tickets

Telstra Wholesale has “deployed the last code” to underpin a library of APIs that its customers will be able to use to diagnose copper or NBN issues and manage support tickets.

The telco’s wholesale division has been undergoing a digitisation program for much of this year, which falls under the three-year, $3 billion network overhaul announced by CEO Andy Penn in August last year.

A major part of the program in Wholesale is “an extension to the B2B interfaces supporting a range of business functions" through Wholesale's applications.

“In the past, customers seeking timely information regarding updates and changes to the status of their orders (for example to indicate an appointment reschedule, or service activation) implemented polling solutions which imposed undesirable transaction loads and traffic across the [TW B2B] interface, impacting applications on both sides,” Telstra Wholesale said in March.

The telco instead wants its retail service provider (RSP) customers to be able to access information and diagnostics through a library of APIs it is building.

It has now revealed a list of 15 APIs that it is in the process of making available for the launch of the wholesale API services.

Telstra Wholesale's general manager of IT strategy and solutions, Fiona Mahony, told a recent gathering of wholesale customers that the first tranche of APIs - built between July and September - was mostly focused on push notifications.

“What we’ve done to date is we’ve stood up the ability to send push notifications - proactive notification - to customers that subscribe and we’ve initially implemented that for NBN order status notification and for trouble [support] ticket notification,” Mahony said.

“What that means is if you subscribe to this API, we can send out a little ping to say your trouble ticket has been updated - maybe assigned to a tech or there’s some notes updated - and then you can call the API to seek the payload.

“There’s also APIs that will support service and outage information associated with that API.”

A second tranche of APIs is now also being added to the library, with work expected to wrap up in December.

“We’ve actually just deployed the last code to support a very comprehensive library of assurance APIs so we have full diagnostic test capability for our fixed services - copper and NBN - as well as the ability to raise trouble tickets, query trouble tickets, get a notification about updates and close those tickets for all Telstra wholesale products, excluding only our cloud product,” she said.

Mahony said Telstra would begin reaching out to wholesale customers interested in piloting the diagnostic test and support ticket APIs once they were ready.

She said Telstra had invested considerable effort in making its APIs “cost effective and easy” to build into an RSPs’ own systems.

The telco said earlier this year it was building the API capabilities out using Google’s Apigee platform. Mahony provided further details on how this sits architecturally in Telstra IT.

“What we’ve essentially done is we’ve stood up the API infrastructure to support an ongoing development of APIs, adding to our libraries over the coming years,” she said.

“The [Google Apigee API portal] is backed up on an instance of AWS that’s securely hosted within a local Telstra environment.

“The portal is a dedicated, completely separate instance, so it’s just for our wholesale customers. There is another version of the portal which is for retail customers, but we have a completely segregated instance.”

Mahony said in a blog post late last month that APIs would be "transformative for us and our customers".

“They offer customers the choice of which functions to integrate into their systems, so they aren’t tied into Telstra Wholesale workflows and can instead react to customer needs faster and deliver better experiences,” she wrote.

“APIs are also decoupled from the underlying functionality, which means that we can update or swap out outdated applications without requiring our customers to rewrite their systems and processes.”

The telco will still run old and new processes side-by-side during the transition, and indicated it had made arrangements for customers that were heavily wedded to the legacy ways of working.

Telstra as a whole has been on a steady embrace of APIs in different parts of its business since early 2015.