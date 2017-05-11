Telstra begins temporary restoration after Parklea fire

By on
Telstra begins temporary restoration after Parklea fire

Expects most services to be up by end of the weekend.

Telstra has begun the task of temporarily restoring fixed and mobile services that were cut by a fire at an exchange in Sydney’s north-west earlier this week.

The telco said it would begin the “temporary solution … from late today” and said it expected to have the majority of services restored by the weekend, although some forum users reported restoration dates into next week.

Services are being restored using Telstra’s mobile exchange on wheels (MEOW) trailers.

Though it initially ordered two MEOWs to the site in the wake of the fire, it yesterday said it had asked for a third trailer to be brought to Parklea.

The telco said once the building had been declared safe by fire authorities, technicians had started working to patch fibre links in and out of the site.

The fire – which, from photos, appeared to be the result of an electrical fault – caused “extensive damage” to the Parklea exchange, and continues to impact services in several neighbouring suburbs.

Comment has been sought from a spokesperson to confirm the cause of the blaze, and whether technicians had been able to assess how long before the exchange can be rebuilt and services permanently restored.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
exchange fire parklea restoration telco telco/isp telstra

Most Read Articles

Govt to introduce legislation for broadband tax

Govt to introduce legislation for broadband tax
NBN Co replaces more FTTN with FTTC

NBN Co replaces more FTTN with FTTC
Massive Google Docs phishing attack hits Gmail users

Massive Google Docs phishing attack hits Gmail users
Amaysim puts speeds at centre of NBN play

Amaysim puts speeds at centre of NBN play
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?