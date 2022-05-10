Telstra appoints two new divisional execs

Telstra has announced executive appointments in its Telstra Health and Telstra Americas operations.

Noah Drake takes the reins as president of the Americas region, assuming responsibility for both sales and operations; while Monica Trujillo will join Telstra Health in June as chief health officer.

Drake has spent the past 11 months as vice president for customer solutions and architecture in Telstra International's Americas business.

Telstra International head Oliver Camplin-Warner said in a statement that Drake "intimately understands the unique nuances of telecom and knows how to work with customers and partners to tailor the right connectivity solution for their needs."

Before Telstra, Drake was vice president of product management for Denver, Colorado-based wholesale carrier Zayo Group, and was responsible for its fibre and infrastructure portfolio.

Telstra said Drake has more than a decade of experience in the international communications space.

Meanwhile, Trujillo will join Telstra Health from Cerner, where she is currently chief medical officer and chief clinical information officer.

Telstra Health’s statement says Trujillo has a background in “medicine, executive roles, and clinical informatics”.

She is a fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Medical Administrators, fellow of the Australasian College of Health Service Management, as well as board member and fellow of the Australian Institute of Digital Health.

“Monica’s global expertise and capability will contribute to our continued growth as an organisation and support our robust clinical governance processes," Telstra Health managing director Mary Foley said.

“We recognise the importance of reflecting a clinical perspective in the way we develop all our digital solutions, and this will be even more important as we establish a greater presence globally and strategically partner with clients as part of connected healthcare systems.”

Foley said Trujillo’s predecessor, Dr Vincent McCauley, “established the Telstra Health clinical governance framework and chaired the clinical management committee and our overarching clinical governance and clinical incident management processes.”

“I look forward to effectively engaging clinicians and consumers in the design, implementation and sustainability of digital health solutions, in order to bring about high quality and safety outcomes," Trujillo said.