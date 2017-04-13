TCS commits to build Aussie 'innovation lab'

By on
TCS commits to build Aussie 'innovation lab'

Starts six-month search for suitable location.

Indian outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services will begin scoping locations in Australia to house an “innovation lab” following talks with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull overnight.

TCS said in a statement it would house its tenth lab facility somewhere in Australia. It is only the third time the company has decided to deploy such a facility outside of India.

Presently, it has seven innovation labs within India, and one each in the United Kingdom and the United States.

TCS “will spend the next six months reviewing suitable locations for the lab”, according to the office of the Prime Minister.

Turnbull met with TCS CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan as part of a three-day tour of India.

“The facility will enable Australia to benefit from the research being carried out by the company - and the technological breakthroughs being made at … TCS innovation labs worldwide,” Turnbull’s office said.

TCS counts the likes of Qantas, Westpac and AGL as customers. The outsourcer also this week picked up the Reserve Bank of Australia’s core banking renovation project.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
australia innovation lab strategy tata consultancy services tcs

Most Read Articles

IPv6 attacks bypass network intrusion detection systems

IPv6 attacks bypass network intrusion detection systems
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Centrelink website flaw leaves users vulnerable

Centrelink website flaw leaves users vulnerable
Is the NBN heading towards a mobile iceberg?

Is the NBN heading towards a mobile iceberg?
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?