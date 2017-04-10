RBA picks TCS for core banking overhaul

By on
RBA picks TCS for core banking overhaul

BaNCS to serve govt agencies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will replace its core banking platform with Tata Consultancy Services' popular BaNCS platform within the next two years.

The renovation of banking applications and systems (ROBAS) program is one of the largest projects currently on the bank's books.

It will modernise a series of legacy banking applications that were stopping the RBA from being fully responsive to the requirements of its federal government customers.

The RBA - Australia's central bank - first hinted at plans to overhaul its core banking technology in mid 2015.

After scouring the market for options, it has settled on the BaNCS platform and awarded TCS a two-year, $13.6 million contract to implement the technology.

The RBA's payment systems process more than 320 million payment and 25 million collection transactions each year.

The BaNCS solution offers loans, deposits, wealth management, digital channels, and risk and compliance modules. It will be hosted on the RBA's infrastructure and interact with the bank's PeopleSoft general ledger.

The RBA expects to complete the deployment in 2019. It has been contacted for comment on the project.

TCS' BaNCS platform is already used by ING Bank, CUA, and MyState, among 300 others worldwide, according to the company.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bancs financeit governmentit rba software tcs

Most Read Articles

NBN Co quietly starts trials connecting traffic lights

NBN Co quietly starts trials connecting traffic lights
Coles reinstates CIO role

Coles reinstates CIO role
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Westpac's core banking will be on public cloud 'within ten years'

Westpac's core banking will be on public cloud 'within ten years'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?