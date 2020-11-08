Tabcorp outage caused by power issue at external data centre

By on
Caused service issues through Saturday.

Tabcorp suffered service outages on Saturday after a “major power disruption” impacted an external data centre hosting its server infrastructure.

The problems started at about 11.30am Saturday and continued through the afternoon, according to news reports, with race meetings delayed or postponed as a result.

In a statement, Tabcorp apologised for the “major technical issue” that forced its TAB, Keno and gaming services operations offline.

“The issue is currently understood to have been caused by a major power disruption at one of the external data centres which houses Tabcorp’s servers,” the company said.

“Tabcorp’s technology teams and its technology partners are continuing to deploy all resources on the restoration of full service.”

The company has recently been pursuing a data centre consolidation effort and a move to external facilities.

Tabcorp CEO and managing director David Attenborough apologised “to our customers, the racing industry, venues and other partners for the issues”.

“We appreciate the importance of [Saturday’s] race meetings, especially at Flemington and Rosehill Gardens, and are disappointed that we have been unable to give customers the experience the day deserves,” Attenborough said.

He said race industry partners had helped Tabcorp “to manage through the day, including those racing bodies who have been able to push back their race start times.”

Fairfax/Nine reported that the full cost of the outage would be calculated this week.

