System outage downs Service NSW payment platform

NSW citizens have been blocked from making payments for things like licence renewals and car registrations on Wednesday due to an outage of the Service NSW payments platform.

Service NSW is the central government agency charged with the management of customer-facing government services traditionally run by individual agencies.

It operates a one-stop-shop network of online and physical service centres.

But a "technical issue" has stopped citizens in the state from being to make payments either online or over-the-counter at physical Service NSW centres.

The agency has told customers to "delay their transactions until further notice".

"Due to an unplanned system outage, some transactions are currently unavailable," the agency advised on its website.

"Technicians are currently working on the issue and hope to have the service online as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It said it would inform users when the matter has been resolved but did not provide a time of restoration.

The agency has been contacted for detail on the fault.

Service NSW's payments platform - built by Sydney-based business and technology IT consulting firm Azuron - debuted early last year.

The government intends to expand the platform across whole-of-government. Roads and Maritime Services was the first agency to be cutover to the new system.

