Suncorp restructure lands Pip Marlow wider role

By on
Suncorp restructure lands Pip Marlow wider role
Pip Marlow.

Customer and innovation functions combined.

Suncorp will combine its customer-facing and innovation functions into a single new unit headed up by Pip Marlow.

The new unit, known as ‘customer marketplace’, represents an expanded set of responsibilities for Marlow within her first year at Suncorp.

She had been boss of Microsoft Australia up until the end of last year.

The customer marketplace combines three former functions: customer platforms, customer experience and strategic innovation. Marlow had previously managed strategic innovation.

Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron said that the restructure would enable faster execution of corporate strategy.

“We have brought together our customer-facing and innovation teams to fast-track the delivery of our market commitments, and to create more value for our customers,” Cameron said in a statement.

Suncorp is chasing results from a multi-year overhaul of its core banking environment, which will see the delivery of customer, collateral, collections, and personal loan origination on an Oracle Flexcube platform.

Known as 'Project Ignite', the transformation was declared almost complete by the bank in August 2016, but technical issues have seen the date for final completion delayed until mid-2018.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
core customer customerfacing finance financeit functions innovation pip marlow restructure strategy suncorp

Most Read Articles

NBN Co pursues more physical HFC node splits

NBN Co pursues more physical HFC node splits
Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark

Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark
NBN Co cuts energy used by aggregation, FTTN nodes

NBN Co cuts energy used by aggregation, FTTN nodes
Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage

Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?