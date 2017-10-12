Suncorp restructure lands Pip Marlow wider role

Suncorp will combine its customer-facing and innovation functions into a single new unit headed up by Pip Marlow.

The new unit, known as ‘customer marketplace’, represents an expanded set of responsibilities for Marlow within her first year at Suncorp.

She had been boss of Microsoft Australia up until the end of last year.

The customer marketplace combines three former functions: customer platforms, customer experience and strategic innovation. Marlow had previously managed strategic innovation.

Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron said that the restructure would enable faster execution of corporate strategy.

“We have brought together our customer-facing and innovation teams to fast-track the delivery of our market commitments, and to create more value for our customers,” Cameron said in a statement.

Suncorp is chasing results from a multi-year overhaul of its core banking environment, which will see the delivery of customer, collateral, collections, and personal loan origination on an Oracle Flexcube platform.

Known as 'Project Ignite', the transformation was declared almost complete by the bank in August 2016, but technical issues have seen the date for final completion delayed until mid-2018.