Storage failure downs New Zealand Defence websites

By on
Storage failure downs New Zealand Defence websites
Source: NZDF.

Week-long outage so far sees NZDF redirect users to social media.

The New Zealand Defence Force websites have been out of action for a whole working week since Monday, with no estimated time of service restoration available.

An NZDF spokesperson told iTnews that the outage is ongoing.

"A hardware failure affected storage at one of our data centres, which has meant the NZDF, Navy, Army and Air Force websites have been inaccessible since earlier this week," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that NZDF is working with the unnamed manufacturer of the data centre storage system to rectify the issue.

"While we continue to work on the original issues, we are setting up alternative web hosting of the essential content, which we anticipate will be in place later today," the spokesperson said.

"NZDF could move to an alternative hosting arrangement in case the issue with the hardware cannot be resolved easily and quickly as well."

With its main site now temporarily up via reverse proxy provider Incapsula, NZDF is directing visitors to its Medium pages, as well as its social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

In 2018, the NZDF joined other government agencies on a digital transformation programme, with its three-year Defence Force Communications and Information Systems Change and Transformation Project (CISCTP).

Datacom was selected to provide a secure cloud-based Common Information Environment on Microsoft Azure for NZDF.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardware new zealand nzdf outage

Most Read Articles

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month
Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal

Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal
Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack

Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack
NAB's 'people analytics' architect to leave in August

NAB's 'people analytics' architect to leave in August
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?