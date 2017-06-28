South Australia picks EscapeNet for GigCity network

The South Australian government has selected local internet service provider EscapeNet to deliver its $7.6 million high-speed GigCity network.

The network aims to deliver gigabit-speed internet services to innovation precincts and co-working spaces around Adelaide using the existing SABRENet network, which is jointly owned by the state government and universities.

EscapeNet is expected to service 12 locations across Adelaide’s metropolitan area, including the Tonsley Innovation Precinct, TechInSA, Stretton Centre, and St Paul’s Creative Centre, from July.

Tenants will have access to three plans that range from $49.90 per month for 200GB to $179.90 per month for 1TB.

EscapeNet will also integrate with cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, and provide other add-on services as well as support.

The SA state department was initially given $4.7 million to build the network over four years, but the funding was upped to $7.6 million in last week’s state budget.

The new funding will see the initiative expand to more precincts in Adelaide as well as potentially the major regional centres of Mount Gambier and Whyalla.

“This is an important milestone as we work towards connecting innovation precincts and co-working spaces to ultra-fast internet that is 100 times faster than the national average,” SA science minister Kyam Maher said.

“For the first time, we will see businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs access ultra-fast internet that is cheaper and less restrictive than current available plans on the market, which only offer half the speed.”