South Australia is expanding its Gig City initiative

South Australia's touted high-speed Gig City initiative has been given a $2.9 million boost in the state's 2017-18 budget.

The network was first funded in last year's budget and aims to deliver speeds of up to 10 Gbps to innovation precincts scattered around Adelaide.

The state department was initially given $4.7 million to build the network over four years, using the existing SABRENet network jointly owned by the state government and universities.

Now an additional $2.9 million over four years will see the network expand to “additional precincts and co-working spaces" in Adelaide as well as potentially the major regional centres of Mount Gambier and Whyalla, budget documents state.

The funding will also cover the creation of a digital roadmap for the state.

“Taking affordable gigabit connection to more locations will ensure innovative and technology-advanced companies can thrive in our affordable and vibrant state,” SA treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said in annoucing the additional funding.

Other new measures funded in the budget include: