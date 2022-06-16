Singtel puts Optus Enterprise under Australian management

Optus Enterprise is to report to to the telco's Australian subsidiary instead of Singtel, as part of a restructure.

The change will take effect July 1, 2022, with the $1.21 billion business moving away from Singtel’s Group Enterprise, to operate as its own division within Optus.

According to a Singtel statement: “This move to transfer the management of this division to

Australia will effectively give Optus more operational autonomy and direct accountability”.

Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said the move is “important in today’s volatile macro-economic environment where business units need greater independence and agility to better navigate the market.”

He added that the change would give Optus the chance to better take advantage of the rapid digitisation enterprises are undergoing.

The move follows Singtel’s decision in 2021 to spin off its NCS business from its enterprise group as a standalone business unit, to diversify away from its public sector business and pursue B2B opportunities.

NCS subsequently expanded into Australia.

Yuen said, “With NCS scaling its business in Australia, we expect the combined synergies and capabilities of NCS and Optus to be mutually beneficial as both companies respond more easily to the specific needs of that market.”

iTnews understands managing director, enterprise, business and institutional, Gladys Berejiklian, will now report directly to Optus CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

“With a more unified and collaborative approach across Optus, we will be able to better meet the localised need of our business customer and bring solutions to market more quickly," Bayer Rosmarin said.

“Importantly, we still will be able to leverage the insights and global reach of Singtel, while having the autonomy to make decisions quickly."