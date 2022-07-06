Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

By on
Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

Servers underpin private cloud.

Services Australia will upgrade the Power Systems servers underpinning its OpenStack private cloud under a new $49.9 million contract with IBM.

The three-year “hardware and software services” deal was revealed last week, five years after its last major contract with for Power servers.

Services Australia told iTnews the contract covers “IBM Power midrange server hardware” that will be used "to upgrade an existing server fleet to the latest technology release, and replaces hardware previously purchased" in 2017.

Services Australia last purchased Power servers as its former self, the Department of Human Services, through a 2017 contract with IBM worth $32.6 million.

The hardware was used to stand up a Power Systems-based private cloud, which also uses x86 hardware.

Services Australia first disclosed the existence of the private cloud in March 2018, but it wasn’t discussed in any real detail until last September.

It was described by a former cloud engineer as a “federated Kubernetes platform, built on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenStack platform”, providing teams with the tools to quickly build scalable apps.

Services Australia initially went down the path of private cloud largely due to concerns over data protection, according to former head of enterprise architecture and now chief data officer Garrett McDonald.

Part of the country’s immunisation register was one of the systems shifted to a containerised platform running on the private cloud in preparation for last year's Covid vaccination drive.

More broadly, IBM’s $480.7 million mainframe support arrangement with the agency is currently slated to expire at the end of June 2023.

In March, Services Australia handed IBM $28.5 million to upgrade the storage infrastructure in its mainframe environment, suggesting the umbrella support arrangement will be extended.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudfederal governmentgovernmentithardwareibminfrastructurepaaspower systemsprivate cloudserverservices australiasoftwarex86

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

PayTo rollout kicks off

PayTo rollout kicks off
Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals
Neobank Volt exits the banking industry

Neobank Volt exits the banking industry
Origin Energy fined $17m over automated hardship system

Origin Energy fined $17m over automated hardship system

Digital Nation

Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?