Santos outsources IT in cost cutting drive

Santos outsources IT in cost cutting drive

Hands responsibility over to TCS.

Oil and gas producer Santos has begun outsourcing the guts of its technology environment to Indian outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services as part of a company-wide cost cutting drive.

iTnews can reveal Santos has signed a five-year deal with TCS to manage its entire IT operations. It is understood the exception to the deal is the IT help desk and desktop support teams.

The transition has commenced and is expected to complete in February.

It will impact between 50 and 100 full-time employees, iTnews understands.

The decision has been made as part of a long-running drive to cut costs from across the entire business.

Santos declined to comment on the specifics of the IT outsourcing program.

"Santos is relentlessly focused on minimising costs and maximising efficiency and effectiveness everywhere in our business," a spokesperson said.

"IT is currently one of the areas we are working to transform."

Santos has been working to steady the ship since difficulties stemming from the oil price downturn, embarking on an aggressive cost and debt cutting drive last year.

At an investor day briefing last week chief executive Kevin Gallagher said Santos was on the way to becoming a "low-cost, reliable and high-performance business".

