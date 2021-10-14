Reserve Bank CIO lands at Salesforce

By on
Reserve Bank CIO lands at Salesforce

After leaving the central bank earlier this month.

Reserve Bank of Australia chief information officer Gayan Benedict has been appointed chief technology officer and vice president of customer advisory for Salesforce in Australia and New Zealand.

Benedict only left the central bank in early October after eight-and-a-half years, three of which were spent in the CIO positon.

A Salesforce spokesperson told iTnews the team “looks forward” to working with Benedict “to drive even greater success for our customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

Benedict stated he was “excited” to join the Salesforce team via LinkedIn.

“Two decades ago at Oracle I watched with interest as [Salesforce CEO] Marc Benioff left to establish an internet CRM company,” Benedict wrote. 

“Soon after I joined then-CRM leader Siebel before spending 15 years in industry - first as Westpac's head of enterprise architecture and then at the RBA where I joined to establish the bank's strategic architecture and CTO capabilities and left as CIO. World class organisations with strong cultures and brilliant people.

“In the intervening 20 years, Salesforce has transformed the enterprise technology sector - going from upstart to leader.”

Benedict will join Salesforce A/NZ CEO Pip Marlow and former Google A/NZ country director Colin Timm as part of the vendor's leadership team. 

RBA deputy head of IT Stephen Smith will act as CIO at the bank whilst a permanent replacement is sought.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio colin timm finance financeit gayan benedict google marc benioff pip marlow rba salesforce software strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone
Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers
AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations

AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations
CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

Digital Nation

Update: At 86 400, founder Robert Bell stepping down, Philippa Watson steps up
Update: At 86 400, founder Robert Bell stepping down, Philippa Watson steps up
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?