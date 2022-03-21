Queensland gov looks abroad to find new digital chief

By on
Queensland gov looks abroad to find new digital chief

Appoints XpertiseNow’s US chief and former KPMG partner.

The Queensland government has found its new chief customer and digital officer, appointing former KPMG partner Chris McLaren to the leadership role after a four-month search.

McLaren, who is currently country head for consultancy marketplace XpertiseNow in the US, will join the Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy early next month.

He replaces former CCDO Chris Fechner, who left the department in the second half of last year to steer the latest iteration of the federal Digital Transformation Agency.

Minister for Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said McLaren comes to the whole-of-government IT role after a 25-year career “leading, growing, transforming and advising industries”.

He has worked in industries that include “telecom, utility, energy, services and software organisations” across the US, UK and Australia.

“He specialises in digital enablement and transformation, customer experience, operations improvement and technology innovation. This experience is a great fit for this role,” Enoch said.

The government established the role in January 2020, having acknowledged that the state’s digital transformation efforts had not kept pace with other Australian states, particularly NSW and Victoria.

But in the process it replaced the whole-of-government chief information officer role, which had been long held by Andrew Mills.

The CCDO is responsible for streamlining online government services, supporting agile ways of working and modernising the government’s approach to procurement, funding and governance.

Prior to leading XpertiseNow’s expansion into the US in June 2021, McLaren spent 10 years at KPMG, both in the US and Australia.

He was a management consulting partner in the firm’s Seattle office between December 2016 and April 2021, and technology, media and telecommunications sector leader in Sydney before that.

McLaren also spent 10 years with Capgemini, including almost six years as telecommunications, media and entertainment sector leader.

“The CCDO role has a unique focus on driving our state’s digital economy and ensuring that government services are transformed, digitised, connected and accessible for all Queenslanders,” Enoch added.

“I look forward to Chris commencing in this role and seeing what can be achieved as we focus on driving Queensland’s digital economy, delivering better citizen-centric services and optimising the Queensland Government’s investment and use of technology.”

McLaren will start on April 4.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdochief customer and digital officerciogovernmentitqueenslandqueensland governmentstate governmentstrategytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus wants gov response to OTTs 'free riding' on telco networks

Optus wants gov response to OTTs 'free riding' on telco networks
Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter

Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter
Tabcorp finds new CIOs for its planned demerged businesses

Tabcorp finds new CIOs for its planned demerged businesses
NBN Co's SAU no longer effective, ACCC commissioner says

NBN Co's SAU no longer effective, ACCC commissioner says

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?