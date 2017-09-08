Qantas pilots get mobile flight data application

By on
FlightPulse user interface.

Aims to reduce fuel use and carbon emissions.

GE Aviation has developed a mobile flight data application for Qantas to help the national carrier fly its plans more efficiently and reduce its environmental impact.

The FlightPulse application runs on Apple iPad tablets that pilots carry with them on flights.

The app is built on GE Aviation's Predix industrial IoT platform and uses recorded aircraft data and analytics to display operational efficiency metrics and trends.

It provides pilots information that was previously only available as aggregate data or only for analysts, Qantas head of fleet operations Mike Galvin said in a statement.

“It provides pilots with flight data in a very visual way, allowing them to see first hand the amount of fuel used at different stages of a flight and how they can help to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

“FlightPulse was designed by pilots for pilots. As a result, the information accessible on this platform helps them understand the operational efficiency of their flight."

Each kilogram of aviation fuel burnt creates three kilograms of carbon emissions, Qantas said.

