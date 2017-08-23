Popular robots can be easily hacked to spy on, attack users

Flaws in several commercially available robots could lead to the devices hacking networks or even physically attacking their owners, according to cyber security firm IOActive.

The company investigated well-known robots such as Pepper and NAO, as well as other robots from SoftBank, Universal and UBTech, disclosing the vulnerabilities to the companies back in January.

The full reports – one for each company – are only being made available now, however, as IOActive waited for the companies to create patches for the devices, in accordance with its responsible disclosure policy.

IOActive found that SoftBank's Pepper and NAO robots, both of which are domestic robots, could be used by hackers to capture video and audio.

By default, NAOqi OS – the robots' operating system – is in development mode, leaving all ports open on all network interfaces, IOActive found.

Once an attacker has access to the system, they can access an object called ALProxy, which allows the creation of a proxy to any NAOiq module with no authorisation check.

This then means the attackers can make calls to processes including ALVideoDevice and ALPeoplePerception.

"The following call retrieves the remote robot camera content from the ALVideoDevice video source and returns a pointer to the locked ALImage, with data array pointing directly to raw data," the researchers claim in their paper.

"This weakness can lead to the exposure of resources or functionality to unintended actors, providing attackers with sensitive information and even execute arbitrary code. Other modules [such] as ALPeoplePerception can be used to extract information of tracked people around the robot and obtain basic information about them.

"This module gathers visual information from RGB cameras and a 3D sensor if available. All new people detected in the current video frame are associated (when possible) with previously known people."

Similarly, UBTech's Alpha robots – small humanoid robots – and the associated app don't encrypt data before it's sent back to the central server, IOActive said, meaning potentially sensitive information could be intercepted while it's transmitted in the clear.

"The Alpha 2 android application does not verify any cryptographic signature when downloading and installing the APK apps into the mobile device," the researchers said.

"Furthermore, due to 'App-to-Server Missing Encryption' it is possible to perform a man-in-the-middle attack in order to change the APK URL and install a customised malware on the device or the robot."

Robot assassins

There's an even more sinister element to the vulnerabilities IOActive said it found in SoftBank's robots, as well as those of industrial robot arm creator, Universal Robots: they can be programmed to maim the humans around them.

In Universal's UR3, UR5 and UR10 models, there are a number of problems with authentication when accessing the robots from inside the network they're attached to, IOActive said - namely that there are no authentication procedures.

Should an attacker gain access to the network they're connected to, they could theoretically cause the robot arm to move around at random, the security company said, which could cause injury to any nearby humans.

Meanwhile, Rethink Robotics' Baxter and Sawyer robots are allegedly open to attacks via their SDK, also due to a problem with a lack of authentication. These robots can move around a factory floor autonomously but if accessed by a hacker, their collision avoidance systems could be turned off, leading them to run into each other or the humans sharing their environment.

The domestic robots aren't invulnerable to this kind of attack either, as demonstrated in the video of UBTech's robot below.

A real threat

Independent security researcher Graham Cluley told IT Pro manufacturers weren't considering security as a privacy and therefore putting people's privacy at risk.

"Manufacturers need to learn that simply 'sellotaping the internet' onto a device to make it easier to market isn't the right approach," he said.

"If you are going to make a connected toy you should always put effort into ensuring that it is secure, and consider how you will easily update devices if a flaw is found after the product is released."

IT Pro has contacted all the manufacturers covered by the reports, but hadn't received a response at the time of publication.

However, UBTech, the creator of the Alpha robot featured in the video above, told Forbes: "UBTECH has been made aware of a sensationalistic video produced by IOActive featuring the Alpha 2. The video is an exaggerated depiction of Alpha 2's open-source platform. UBTECH encourages its developer community to code responsibly and discourages inappropriate robot behavior."

