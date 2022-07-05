Pilbara Ports Authority to deploy private 4G network

The Pilbara Ports Authority is to create a 4G-based private network for its Port Hedland operation.

The standalone broadband network will support PPA's extensive marine digital platforms,

enhance worker mobility and provide seafarers with independent high-speed connectivity when visiting Port Hedland.

The network is to be implemented by Aqura, which Telstra Purple acquired in a transaction announced in January.

Due to go live by the end of the year, the network will support service priority for a range of different use cases, with embedded quality of service and high throughput 4G links.

In a statement, Aqura said the private 4G network will also support staff access to corporate and operational systems anywhere in the port, as well as access to digital safety systems.

Aqura chief operating officer Alan Seery said the network would deliver value to the ports by facilitating access to real-time operational data, environmental monitoring, and production improvements.

He added that "the communications network, upgradeable to 5G as technology advances, also offers more control and flexibility to support Industry 4.0 use cases and other technologies such as IoT.”

Aqura Technologies has deployed LTE solutions for miners including Rio Tinto, BHP and FMG. Before its acquisition, the company was owned by spatial data specialist Veris.