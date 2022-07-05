Pilbara Ports Authority to deploy private 4G network

By on
Pilbara Ports Authority to deploy private 4G network
Port Hedland (Credit: Pilbara Ports Authority)

With help of Telstra Purple's Aqura business.

The Pilbara Ports Authority is to create a 4G-based private network for its Port Hedland operation.

The standalone broadband network will support PPA's extensive marine digital platforms, 
enhance worker mobility and provide seafarers with independent high-speed connectivity when visiting Port Hedland.

The network is to be implemented by Aqura, which Telstra Purple acquired in a transaction announced in January.

Due to go live by the end of the year, the network will support service priority for a range of different use cases, with embedded quality of service and high throughput 4G links.

In a statement, Aqura said the private 4G network will also support staff access to corporate and operational systems anywhere in the port, as well as access to digital safety systems.

Aqura chief operating officer Alan Seery said the network would deliver value to the ports by facilitating access to real-time operational data, environmental monitoring, and production improvements.

He added that "the communications network, upgradeable to 5G as technology advances, also offers more control and flexibility to support Industry 4.0 use cases and other technologies such as IoT.”

Aqura Technologies has deployed LTE solutions for miners including Rio Tinto, BHP and FMG. Before its acquisition, the company was owned by spatial data specialist Veris.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
4gaquraminingitpilbara ports authorityport hedlandprivate 4gtelcotelco/isptelstratelstra purple

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

PayTo rollout kicks off

PayTo rollout kicks off
Neobank Volt exits the banking industry

Neobank Volt exits the banking industry
Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals
Optus brands Telstra-TPG deal 'uniquely one-sided'

Optus brands Telstra-TPG deal 'uniquely one-sided'

Digital Nation

Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?