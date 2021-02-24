Optus offers hundreds of staff to earn digital micro-credentials

Optus has partnered with La Trobe University, Macquarie University, TAFE and others to help its staff earn micro-credentials across a range of digital domains.

Micro-credentials are mini-qualifications and have gained popularity in recent years as a way to keep skills updated without requiring excessive study.

Optus vice president of human resources Kate Aitken said the telco’s micro-credential program is called ‘Optus U’ and that 115 employees are currently studying “across areas including customer experience, data and analytics, and artificial intelligence”.

“New programs covering 5G, cloud technology, internet of things and cyber security are planned for 2021, with 300-plus employees expected to take up the development opportunities,” Aitken said in a blog post.

“To meet the demands of new technologies, it’s critical that we ensure our people have the right skills and capabilities in place to drive Optus into the future and deliver for our customers across multiple digital domains.”

In addition to earning micro-credentials, Optus U will also host guest lectures and speakers, as well as workshops and research projects.

The telco said it expected to announce “additional industry and education partners are set to come onboard over the next few months.”

Rival Telstra similarly set up a microcredential program for its staff mid last year, partnering with UTS to do so.