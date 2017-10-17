Opposition grows against EU's proposed ISP upload filtering

By on
Opposition grows against EU's proposed ISP upload filtering

Civil rights groups label copyright measure 'unlawful'.

A proposal by the European Commision to filter internet users' uploads at the internet service provider level has been labelled alarming by civil rights organisations.

Under the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market proposal, internet service providers that offer video, image and written content sharing would be obliged to filter uploads to these services.

The requirements are set out in article 13 of the document, which states that ISPs should be required to work with rights holders to ensure they aren't helping to facilitate copyright infringement.

This would mandate ISPs to actively monitor subscriber communications in the European Union, and to filter and block communications that may infringe on copyright, 56 civil rights organisations said in an open letter [pdf].

The obligations would be "impossible to respect without the imposition of excessive restrictions on citizens’ fundamental rights," the letter states.

Requiring ISPs to filter user uploads would not only violate EU citizens' fundamental rights to freedom of expression, it would also contradict existing laws that say such systems are illegal [pdf] as they harm users, the civil rights group argued.

They are pushing for article 13 to be removed from the proposed legislation.

The proposal is currently being debated by the European parliament.

The reforms were first introduced in late 2016 as part of a package of suggested changes to modernise the EU's copyright rules.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
c copyright eu europe isp piracy telco telco/isp

Most Read Articles

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans
Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark

Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark
Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage

Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage
NBN Co to start charging for 'no fault found' callouts

NBN Co to start charging for 'no fault found' callouts
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?