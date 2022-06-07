OpenLight launches silicon photonics technology platform

By on
OpenLight launches silicon photonics technology platform

Optical networking tech for chip designers.

OpenLight, a company spun out of Juniper Networks and controlled by Synopsys, is launching a silicon photonics platform that chip design firms can use to in their chips.

Silicon photonics, which has been drawing more and more attention, uses light rather than electric current to process and transmit data.

OpenLight's chief operating officer, Thomas Mader, said the new platform will make it easier for more semiconductor companies to integrate silicon photonics into their chip designs.

It will first be launched through Tower Semiconductor, which Intel is in the process of buying. Intel has its own silicon photonics technology.

More and more startups have been using silicon photonics for faster, more energy-efficient computing. PitchBook estimated earlier this year that silicon photonics will become common hardware in data centers by 2025 with an estimated market of US$3 billion ($A4.2 billion).

The OpenLight platform, according to Mader, is different from many other silicon photonics solutions because the laser can be integrated directly onto the silicon die.

The technology can be used for a wide range of chips from those used in lidars, sensors that use light to see things, to data centers, telecommunications and high-performance computing systems.

