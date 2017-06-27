NSW's first CISO gets $7m to set up office

By on
NSW's first CISO gets $7m to set up office

Building capability with less.

The NSW government’s first-ever chief information security officer Maria Milosavljevic has been given $6.8 million in the state's cashed-up budget to get her office up and running over the next year.

Finance minister Victor Dominello told an Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) briefing today that the investment would help boost the state's cyber security capability.

Specifically, $1 million per year from his agency's wallet would go towards establishing "key roles and capabilities", like Milosavljevic's CISO position.

Around $2 million annually will be spent developing and growing the state's new whole-of-government cyber security capability.

And $3.8 million each year for the next three years will fund a joint agreement between Finance, the state Industry department, and Data61, giving NSW “access to world leading cyber security data science".

Milosavljevic began looking after the state’s infosec footprint, particularly its vast data stores, in March when she moved from the national financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC.

She is responsible for driving a “step change” in cyber security capability across the NSW public sector, while co-ordinating responses and recovery efforts within agencies, and providing strategic advice on resiliency to threats.

One of Milosavljevic’s first tasks in office will be to develop a set of standards for cyber security across government.

While the cyber security funding, which isn't specified in budget papers, is somewhat less than what has been allocated to other technology projects, Dominello said ensuring the right leadership was in place was more important than the amount of money spent.

The minister also pointed to the need to partner with federal government to leverage their specialist cyber security capabilities. 

“They've got the biggest role on cyber security for obvious reasons. If we can leverage off them, then we improve our systems," he said.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber security governmentit nsw nsw state budget 2017 security strategy

Most Read Articles

Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras

Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras
Foxtel turns to data and digital to take on Netflix

Foxtel turns to data and digital to take on Netflix
TPG savages broadband tax as band-aid for 'broken' NBN

TPG savages broadband tax as band-aid for 'broken' NBN
Revealed: Another storage crash behind latest ATO outage

Revealed: Another storage crash behind latest ATO outage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?