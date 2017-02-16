NSW Transport on the hunt for 100 techies

Transport for NSW has launched a major recruitment drive to scoop 100 new technology hires into a rejigged IT unit.

The state government department has put out an open call to technology professionals to consider joining its new ‘operational systems’ team, following the successful integration of IT units across the transport cluster, including Roads and Maritime, Sydney Trains, NSW Trains, and State Transit.

Located within Transport’s infrastructure and services branch, operational services will inherit the electronic support responsibilities for $2 billion worth of transport projects currently underway in the state.

It will also assume responsibility for Transport’s major ongoing IT initiatives, including expansion of the public transport information priority system (PTIPS) that underpins real-time arrival data, support for the digital train radio system, and upgrades to train signalling systems.

The new branch is after 100 “talented and energised individuals” who will “play a significant role in integrating the technology that will underpin the future transport modes and services”.

The gigs offer salaries ranging from $60,000 to $290,000, according to the job ad, and the talent pool call-out will stay open until the end of June.

Roles include, but aren’t limited to:

Project managers

Domain architects

Technical managers

Service delivery managers

Business analysts

Business assurance officers, and

Business readiness testers.

In particular, Transport is looking for predictive data specialists to work with the state’s transport management centre to boost its ability to read datasets and proactively manage road assets before incidents occur.

The agency has already signed a deal with Data61 under which the research house will put its collective brain power towards producing real-time congestion-busting tools using data analytics.

It has also flagged its intention to set up an internal digital incubator that will create a sandpit for new ideas to be tested before they have to meet business-as-usual demands.

However, on a less glamorous front, Transport for NSW is still struggling with its cluster-wide SAP upgrade. The over-budget, $196 million project is due to be finished this year.