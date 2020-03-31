NSW Police extends IDEMIA deal for cop shop biometric scanners

NSW Police has extended its contract with digital security firm IDEMIA to support 142 LiveScan biometric scanners used in police stations across the state.

IDEMIA on Tuesday said it had secured a six-year contract extension with Australia’s largest police force worth $4 million to continue to support and maintain the LiveScan solution.

LiveScan is a static biometric device that allows officers to capture fingerprints in a digitised format and transfer them to the national automated fingerprint identification system (NAFIS).

NAFIS, which is operated by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, is also supported by IDEMIA.

NSW Police has been using the LiveScan technology, which is also used in Victoria, Queensland and the NT, for at least the last 20 years.

LiveScan is supported by IDEMIA's “proprietary fingerprint algorithm and workflow software to enhance the process of booking criminals and recording of biometric data”.

But the NSW Police is increasingly using NEC smartphone-compatible fingerprint scanners, which can be used by officers when on the beat.

The devices are considered a "significant" improvement to non-portable fingerprint scanning devices like Livescan.

IDEMIA’s Asia Pacifc president and senior vice president for public security and identity said the contract extension strengthens the company’s two-decade partnership with NSW Police.

“This collaboration proves IDEMIA’s capacity to provide critical support and maintenance when it comes to integrating multiple biometrics technology to increase national security and support efficient police services,” he said.

“It is a great honour to be supporting the biggest police organisation in Australia.”