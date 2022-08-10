NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

Plans to replace NSW’s core policing system with a new cloud-based crime-fighting platform are in disarray after NSW Police terminated its multi-million contract with public safety software maker Mark43.

iTnews can reveal the company, funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, was booted from the integrated policing operating system (IPOS) project last week, coinciding with layoffs in Mark43’s Asia-Pacific workforce.

IPOS is NSW Police’s second attempt at replacing its 28-year-old core operational policing systems (COPS), which is used by more than 18,000 frontline officers for everyday operations such as arrest and charges, criminal investigations and forensic analysis.

Mark43 scored the $177.8 million technology solution deal in March 2021 following a long-running search for a technology provider to replace COPS that initially saw the force settle on an Accenture-built solution, dubbed NewCops, that was ultimately dumped.

It was to provide the call-taking, dispatch, records, investigations and forensics components of IPOS through its record management system and computer-aided dispatch system, with the data to be surfaced on ‘MobiPol’ mobile devices.

The solution was intended to “create process efficiency for users, reduce data entry time, decrease incident response times, and improve officer safety through real-time field monitoring and in-time information”.

NSW Police confirmed the decision to terminate the contract with Mark43 in a statement, but declined to answer specific questions about IPOS’ delivery timeline and how far alone the work is at present.

“The NSW Police Force (NSWPF) recently terminated the contract with US-based software provider Mark43 to provide a technology solution for the initial phase of the IPOS,” a spokesperson told iTnews.

“NSWPF remains committed to modernising policing operations with new technology platforms that will make it faster, simpler, and safer for officers responding to emergencies and investigating crimes.”

The spokesperson said there would be “no impact on police operations or public safety in NSW from the decision to terminate the Mark43 contract”, with COPS still in operation despite long-standing flaws with the system.

However, with Mark43 more than two years into its work with NSW Police (including the initial year-long discovery phase), the decision is likely to push back new domestic and family violence reporting previously planned for June 2025.

NSW Police has previously estimated the total cost of implementing IPOS, transitioning from COPS and supporting the new system for 18 years (FY2021-FY2038) at approximately $1.235 billion.

iTnews understands the termination coincides with a round of redundancies at Mark43’s Sydney office last week, with a number of product designers, software engineers and product managers laid off.

APAC employees were also affected by global staffing cuts last month. One former employee previously estimated that approximately 100 people – or 25 percent of the company’s total workforce – had been impacted.

When the company scored the IPOS contract last year, it sought to establish its largest international presence outside of the US, with a dedicated customer support team providing support to NSW Police.

Attempts to contact Mark43’s global headquarters and Sydney office for comment were unsuccessful.