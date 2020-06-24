NSW govt sets up vulnerability tracking centre in Bathurst

The NSW government has set up a cyber security vulnerability management centre in Bathurst, which will start operating next month.

The centre will be operated by Cyber Security NSW, the new name given to what was formerly the Office of the Government Chief Information Security Office.

It will provide the NSW government with an increased awareness of vulnerabilities in internet-facing services and assets,” Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said in a statement.

“It will deliver a vital, sector-wide risk management capability and is critical to ensuring enhanced monitoring of at-risk government systems, as well as early identification and remediation of known vulnerabilities.

“Early detection of vulnerabilities and the ability to report them to the relevant agencies and departments is essential to improving our cyber security.”

The government added that the centre “will provide ongoing and automated vulnerability scanning across departments and agencies, and as capability develops, other services will be introduced.”

The centre is the first of its kind in NSW and will employ eight Bathurst-based cyber security staff.

It will also see Cyber Security NSW work in partnership with UpGuard “to provide the NSW Government with greater capabilities to detect and manage internet-facing vulnerabilities and data breaches.”

The centre's establishment comes as the NSW government prepares to invest $240 million into cyber security over the next three years.

It also comes as news reports emerge of the state government being a major target of a potentially state-based attack.