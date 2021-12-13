NSW gov, Salesforce encourage students to pursue a career in tech

NSW gov, Salesforce encourage students to pursue a career in tech

Through virtual work experience program.

The NSW government partnered with Salesforce to offer Year 10 students virtual work experience to encourage them to consider a career in technology.

Together, the Department of Education and Salesforce provided three days of virtual work experience under what they called the 'future ready fest'.

It was run virtually because the pandemic made in-person work experience difficult to run.

Outside of Covid, work experience placements of up to a week were previously common for Year 10 students in the state.

Through the virtual experience, 503 students from 44 schools were also offered assistance preparing for interviews for a range of career moves including apprenticeships or casual work.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said that participating students "now have an insight into the jobs of the future." 

“It’s so important that students are prepared for life beyond the classroom," Mitchell said in a statement.

"Connecting with industry virtually is a powerful way of showing students how they can harness the virtual world to connect, learn and work."

The government said Salesforce A/NZ chief executive Pip Marlow is an ambassador for its newly launched free advice service Careers NSW.

Global technology consultancy Cognizant also supported the 'future ready fest' with volunteers working with students on goal setting, career conversations and business values.

Non-profit organisation CareerTrackers, which specialises in supporting indigenous students and Schools Plus, a non-profit that aims to close the education gap, also offered mentoring sessions with the students.

