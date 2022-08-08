NSW gov revisits plan for full-size driverless buses

The NSW government is planning to trial full-sized driverless commuter buses on the state’s roads, after an immature market scuttled its previous attempt.

Transport for NSW opened an expressions of interest process for the $5 million on-road trial over the weekend, coinciding with a new plan to accelerate the adoption of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs).

TfNSW first tested a driverless shuttle bus in Sydney’s Olympic Park back in 2017, and began a “BusBot” trial in Coffs Harbour last year, but until now the CAVs used in these trials have only carried up to 15 people.

Funded from the Digital Restart Fund, the new full-sized bus trial will allow TfNSW to develop and test CAV systems on passenger-carrying buses, as the technology becomes increasingly viable.

The agency plans to use the EOI to find technology leaders to partner with bus manufacturers and transport operators.

It follows an earlier market sounding process for such a trial in 2019 that was expected to take place on “high frequency, high patronage routes in Sydney within three years”, but ultimately did not progress.

TfNSW’s customer strategy & technology deputy secretary Joost De Kock told iTnews that the EOI process would determine when the trial can begin, and whether new or existing buses are used.

“That’s really up to industry to suggest what is possible,” he said, adding that TfNSW is interested in both local organisations as well as global enterprises in what is now a mature market.

TfNSW is also open to testing the autonomous buses in “both metro and regional” areas, including at the government’s Future Mobility Testing and Research Centre in Cudal near Orange.

Earlier this year, the government pledged $9.5 million to upgrade the site to make it the largest government-run testing facility in the southern hemisphere.

Joost said the investment was being used to “build a mimic of a city to be able to test, not just buses, but all sorts of other connected autonomous vehicles”.

CAV readiness strategy

The planned CAV bus trial comes as the government seeks to accelerate the use of autonomous vehicles and ensure the road network is “CAV-friendly”.

Metropolitan roads minister Natalie Ward said the strategy identifies six priority areas for integrating CAVs into NSW’s transport system.

“This will include working within the national regulatory framework over the next five years, so we’re ready for the safe commercial deployment of CAVs in Australia,” she said.

“Getting ahead of the game will make it easier to upskill our transport staff so customers have a seamless service when it is officially on our roads.”

Regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway said the trial represents an “Australian first” that “builds on what NSW has already achieved through autonomous shuttle trials”.

“This is big picture thinking - by putting NSW one step ahead it will bring investment opportunities, knowledge and better customer outcomes,” he said.