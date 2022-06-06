NSW gov plans verifiable credentials pilot

By on
NSW gov plans verifiable credentials pilot

As answer to "paper sandwich" conundrum.

The NSW government is planning to pilot its first “verifiable credential” later this year, as it looks to solve digital identity proofing issues that businesses still face.

In early 2020, the government revealed plans for a ‘copy solution’ for the digital driver’s licence (DDL) to extend the acceptance of the credential beyond police checks and licenced venues.

The solution was to allow business to take copies of a DDL instead of a photocopy of a physical licence, as is required in some situations such as buying a phone, hiring a car or taking out a loan.

But the government was forced to ditch this approach after failing to find a workable solution that improves privacy and, ultimately reduces the risk of identity compromise.

“Ultimately, a paper copy of the DDL is not an end-to-end digital product… a copy solution is a paper sandwich, and therefore a short-term solution,” digital minister Victor Dominello said at the time.

Instead, Service NSW began working on a ‘validation solution’ in collaboration with the banks in late 2020, that would hide unnecessary information depending on the identity requirements.

More than 18 months on, however, the government is yet to reveal its answer to the “paper sandwich” conundrum.

The Department of Customer Service would not say if a verification solution had been developed or was still in development, but said it is planning to pilot a “verifiable credential” in the coming months.

“The first pilot program for a verifiable credential will take place later this year,” a spokesperson told iTnews, adding that the “use of verifiable credentials and digital identity solutions will be opt-in”.

The government is also continuing to “engage with key private sector service providers, including banks, on digital solutions”.

Legislation putting the DDL on equal footing with physical driver’s licences has been in place since October 2020.

In November 2021, Dominello outlined the government vision for decentralised credentials that give citizens greater control of their digital identity.

A personalised digital wallet is expected to allow NSW residents to manage and share their credentials, and verify the credentials of others.

Service NSW also plans to embed face verification technology within its digital channels to eventually allow customers to prove their identity through a face scan.

As of April, the government had shortlisted a number of software optionsv for liveness check and face matching.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ddldigital identitydriversgovernmentitlicencenswnsw governmentsecuritysoftwarestate governmentstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Albanese elevates cyber security with new standalone minister

Albanese elevates cyber security with new standalone minister
NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m

NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m
NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises

NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises
New MS Office zero day evades Defender

New MS Office zero day evades Defender

Digital Nation

Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?