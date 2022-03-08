NSW digital photo card rollout stalls over confiscation issues

By on
NSW digital photo card rollout stalls over confiscation issues

Agencies working to find solution.

Issues around how authorities will confiscate digital photo cards are holding up the statewide rollout of the plastic card alternative in NSW, with work currently underway to final a solution.

The NSW government began trialling digital photo cards in and around the Sydney suburb of Penrith in February 2021 following the successful rollout of the digital driver’s licence.

The trial later expanded to a further 60 postcodes in August 2021, bring the total number of suburbs across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains to more than 200.

The postcodes were chosen due to the number of photo card holders in those locations, customer service and digital government minister Victor Dominello said at the time.

But no further postcodes have been added to the trial in the months since, despite the government’s vision to provide a greater number of licences and credentials digitally.

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees told a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday that issues around “confiscation” would need to be addressed before the rollout proceeded.

Photo cards can be seized for a number of reasons under the Photo Card Act 2005, including when information is false or misleading, or if the card has been fraudulently obtained.

“The final issue that we’re working through with Police and Transport is just how to apply the confiscation element that can typically be done easily with a plastic licence,” he said.

“What is the digital equivalent of that experience?

“We just need to resolve that between Transport, Police and Service NSW to give us a pathway to move forward and make that available for everybody.”

Rees was unable to provide a timeline for when this might happen, but said this would become clear “shortly”.

"We’re still finalising the approach with Transport and Police. Once that approach is agreed then we’ll have a clear timeline we can share,” he said.

Rees added that “feedback from the trials has been excellent” to date, without providing any additional information.

Digital photo cards were originally slated to become available to citizens alongside boat and recreational fishing licences in 2017.

Service NSW is planning to bring a greater number of credentials to its app over the coming years, revealing plans for a digital wallet and digital identity hub in November.

The wallet is anticipated to hold both government and private sector credentials such as trade licences in the future.

In December, the government set aside $8.9 million to begin work on the digital wallet, with at least some of this funding to go towards a commercial credential exchange.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital photo card governmentit nsw nsw government software state government strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection

Events

Most Read Articles

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor
NBN Co, Telstra, Optus networks impacted by severe floods

NBN Co, Telstra, Optus networks impacted by severe floods
Tasmanian data services hit by twin Telstra fibre cuts

Tasmanian data services hit by twin Telstra fibre cuts
Telstra to drive AI into every part of its business

Telstra to drive AI into every part of its business

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?