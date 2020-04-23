NEC to join Atlassian at Sydney Central Innovation Hub

NEC has become the second tech giant after Atlassian to put its weight behind Sydney’s new Innovation and Technology Precinct slated for the construction above the Central Station rail yards as part of a new deal with the state government.

Both NEC Australia and its parent company, NEC, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the NSW government through a video conference to become founding members in the co-creation of the Digital Safer and Smarter City environment.

The strategy centres on using NEC’s artificial intelligence, internet of things and biometrics technologies to create more people-friendly, convenient and safer city environments.

NEC and NSW plan to largely focus on five main sectors: digital government, public safety, aviation, health and smart transportation, which will be expanded to so-called ‘lighthouse precincts’ including Westmead Health and Education Precinct, the Western Sydney Aerotropolis and regional Special Activation Precincts at Williamtown, Parkes and Wagga Wagga.

Stuart Ayres, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney welcomed NEC to the foundation partner network to design and develop the state’s technology and innovation framework.

“We have found a strong partner who shares our vision of a safer and smarter cities experience,” Ayres said

“The NSW Government is committed to making our lives environment-resilient and digital-friendly and this strategic partnership with NEC will help us become an attractive precinct for global and domestic business and investors, while at the same time providing innovative experiences for the people of NSW.”

NEC Australia chief executive Mitsuhiro Murooka echoed Ayres’ sentiments, adding that partnership is intent on bringing the benefits of digital technologies to both the established and rapidly developing parts of the state.