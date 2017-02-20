Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

NBN Co reveals reverse power draw for FTTdp

By on
NBN Co reveals reverse power draw for FTTdp

Lays out energy requirements for new service.

NBN Co expects users of its forthcoming fibre-to-the-distribution point (FTTdp) footprint to supply between 6W and 14W of energy to power their services.

The network builder also said it will need to vary its agreements with Telstra in order to proceed with the rollout of FTTdp, for which delivery partners have been hired and construction is expected to commence this year.

The issue of how FTTdp street equipment is powered first came to light in December last year when NBN Co aired concerns that its users could fall afoul of Australia’s electricity laws.

NBN Co’s FTTdp equipment in the street – known as a distribution point unit (DPU) – is reverse-powered with electricity from customers’ premises.

A reverse power unit (RPU) is plugged into a power socket in the end users’ premises, which draws electricity and supplies it back to the DPU via the home’s copper lead-in wiring (which is also used to supply broadband).

Though the power draw was likely to be small, NBN Co did not at the time publish details of the energy requirements for FTTdp.

It has now confirmed that it “expects that, on average, end users will be supplying approximately 6W to power their [FTTdp] service".

This appears to be based on an assumption that each DPU will operate close to or at full utilisation.

“Each DPU is capable of serving four homes,” NBN Co said.

“NBN Co’s deployment will aim to maximise the utilisation of each DPU. The design target is to achieve an average of more than three premises per DPU.

“In the unusual case where there is only a single end-user connected, they will be supplying up to 14W [of power rather than the anticipated 6W].”

NBN Co said the reverse power draw by each user “provides power for their own port plus a roughly equal share of the power for shared resources, based on the total number of active users at any point in time”.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
draw electricity fttdp nbn nbn co requirements reverse power telco telco/isp

Most Read Articles

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Qantas CTO quits

Qantas CTO quits
Australia finally has mandatory data breach notification

Australia finally has mandatory data breach notification

You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?