NBN Co readies 1Gbps enterprise Ethernet service

NBN Co will this month start trials of a symmetric 1Gbps service delivered over Ethernet for the enterprise market.

The network builder said it hopes to have the 1Gbps service ready by the end of next year.

NBN Co today launched a number of new products and services for medium, enterprise and government businesses following 'increased demand' from the sector.

The company is relying heavily on the enterprise market boosting its annual revenue per user in order for it to meet its revenue targets by 2020.

Pricing for the 1Gbps Ethernet service and related support options are yet to be released.

NBN Co also today announced dedicated support for the business sector, with enterprise engagement teams and field technicians to work with telco and internet providers particularly for Ethernet Lite and ISDN migrations.

It will also offer "increased flexibility" on pricing of its wholesale business products through a capped model "designed to increase competition in the market".

NBN Co's chief customer officer John Simon said the company was "accelerating" its move into the enterprise and government sector.

"We’ve focused our efforts on developing wholesale products and services for residential and small to medium sized businesses during the early stage of the rollout," Simon said in a statement.

"As we increasingly move into metro areas we are accelerating the development of our wholesale product suite to meet the needs of enterprise and government businesses.

“We recognise larger organisations require a dedicated support team, which is why we’re scaling up and working with our partners to deliver the types of services these businesses expect with minimal disruption to their organisation."