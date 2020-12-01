NBN Co opens instant quote generator for user-pays fibre upgrades

NBN Co has soft-launched the instant quote generator for its user-pays upgrade program Technology Choice.

The calculator, which appears to have launched early yesterday, offers users a “free quote and check [of] the build costs to upgrade to NBN fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) at a single premises before proceeding with an application”.

The company said in late September that it planned to offer instant online quotes as part of a broader set of changes to Technology Choice that also includes the removal of an application fee.

Would-be upgraders are directed to validate their address and then provide contact details; the quote is not displayed online, but rather emailed to the user.

NBN Co said the quote is valid only for 24 hours, and that “in some instances, a quote may not be available online.”

“We’ll let you know once you request a quote whether we’ll need to complete an additional assessment first,” the company said.

NBN Co said that the online quote generator did not factor in whether or not a premises is in line for a free upgrade to fibre under a recently announced program.

In any event, as reported by iTnews last month, NBN Co is hoping that impatient customers will still pay their own way to fibre rather than wait what could be years for a free upgrade.

“While we’re unable to confirm when these upgrades will be available or if it will be available at your exact location, applications for the NBN Technology Choice Program will continue to be accepted for eligible locations,” the company said.

“It may take approximately six months or more to upgrade to NBN FTTP through our NBN Technology Choice Program.

“This could be a quicker way to connect to our wholesale higher speed tiers, depending on when you apply.”

An NBN Co spokesperson was contacted by iTnews for additional comment on the generator’s launch.

NBN users were testing the generator early to check on pricing, with threads showing quotes ranging from $2200 up to $22,000 so far, as well as some street-wide price tests.