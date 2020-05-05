NBN Co must hand over more data on 'impaired' fixed-line services

By on
NBN Co must hand over more data on 'impaired' fixed-line services

In its customer base.

NBN Co will soon have to hand over much more detailed information to regulators about the number of fixed-line services it operates that are “impaired” by congestion or other technical limitations.

The information will be used by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for additional cross-checking of data collected through its own broadband monitoring scheme.

This should provide a clearer picture of how representative its findings are across the broader NBN fixed-line network.

For a while now, the ACCC - through its regular Measuring Broadband Australia reports [pdf] - has tried to identify underperforming services in its monitoring scheme.

The ACCC classifies a service as underperforming “ if no more than five percent of speed tests that we conducted over the service achieved a speed that was above 75 percent of maximum plan speed”, according to explanatory notes.

NBN Co already has to provide certain information about the services being monitored under the ACCC scheme on a quarterly basis, up to a total of 4000 premises.

It already supplied information on actual and maximum line speeds that FTTN and FTTB services being monitored were capable of; now [pdf] it will need to also supply the same for FTTC services.

In addition, NBN Co must now identify whether a HFC service being monitored under the ACCC scheme is in an area with known congestion issues. 

More significantly, the ACCC will now collect from NBN Co “a new dataset that reports aggregate counts of FTTB/C/N services by maximum attainable line speed range.”

NBN Co will need to show the number of services per retail provider that achieve less than 50 percent, 50-75 percent or over 75 percent of the maximum wholesale speed they are sold to achieve, “net of a reasonable allowance for packet headers”.

NBN Co must now give the ACCC this data on FTTN/B/C services monitored under the government's scheme.

“By providing information in this format, NBN Co will enable the ACCC to view in aggregate the line capability of FTTB/C/N services across three speed tiers for all services and for RSPs reported on,” the ACCC said.

Of the reporting changes in their totality, the ACCC said they "require NBN Co to provide further detail about the scope and distribution of impaired services on the NBN fixed line network."

"This data will provide an additional level of assurance that Measuring Broadband Australia reports generated from whitebox data reflect the performance of all NBN services acquired across the broader population."

While the new information will add weight to the ACCC’s findings on underperforming services, it is not likely to be published in raw form.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc broadband fixed line nbn nbn co telco telco/isp underperforming

Most Read Articles

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
Westpac&#8217;s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review

Westpac’s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review
Telstra readies its mobile network for standalone 5G use

Telstra readies its mobile network for standalone 5G use
Medicare to share Centrelink's new SAP-based payments platform

Medicare to share Centrelink's new SAP-based payments platform
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Rethink Active Directory
Rethink Active Directory

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?