Nationwide outage downs Vodafone voice services

Vodafone customers across Australia have been unable to make or receive calls outside the telco's network since late Wednesday morning.

Customers started complaining of service issues around 11am AEDT.

They reported that calls can be made and received within the Vodafone network, but not to or from other mobile telcos.

Vodafone said data and text services were not impacted, but some customers reported being unable to send or receive SMS. It also said not all customers on the Vodafone voice network were impacted.

The telco said it expected the "intermittent disruption" to voice services to be resolved "shortly".

It is yet to provide a cause for the outage or a time of restoration.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their patience. We will provide further updates soon," Vodafone said in a statement.

The telco's customers suffered a seven-hour outage to voice, text, and data services last September in what sparked the re-emergence of the damaging 'Vodafail' movement of 2010-11.

It later offered customers 2GB of free data as compensation for the outage.

