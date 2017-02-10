Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Microsoft pledges to fight patent trolls for its cloud customers

By on
Microsoft pledges to fight patent trolls for its cloud customers
Microsoft senior legal counsel Brad Smith (Source: supplied)

Makes 10,000 of its own patents available.

Azure customers who spend at least US$1000 (A$1312) a month on a quarterly basis will be eligible for new intellectual property indemnity protection and legal assistance from Microsoft, to guard against expensive litigation.

Under the Azure IP Advantage program, Microsoft promises it will fight any patent court cases brought against its cloud customers to minimise disruption to their businesses. 

Microsoft said it will provide uncapped indemnification for Azure cloud customers in patent cases, which the company slammed as being "baseless, expensive and distracting".

The company's top legal executive, Brad Smith, said Microsoft will keep a tranche of 10,000 patents to use in defence against "non-practising entities" (NPEs) - colloquially known as patent trolls. 

Initally, 7500 patents will be available, with a further 2500 coming soon. 

The tranche features both United States and overseas patents.

As part of the program, Microsoft will enter into springing licensing arrangements that prevent NPEs from asserting claims arising from any Azure-related patents the software giant has assigned to them.

Azure IP Advantage also covers open source software such as Hadoop for big data analysis, that's used for Azure HD Insight, Smith said.

Smith pointed to a review by Boston Consulting Group which found cloud-based intellectual property litigation had increased by 22 percent over the past five years. He said patent trolls bumped up their cloud-related patents by more than a third over the same period of time.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
azure ip advantage program cloud intellectual property microsoft strategy

Most Read Articles

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Overhaul of ASD's Top 4 cyber threat strategies

Overhaul of ASD's Top 4 cyber threat strategies
NBN Co sets fee for after-hours installation

NBN Co sets fee for after-hours installation
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?